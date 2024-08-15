Kevin O’Connell: Jordan Addison won’t miss extended time with ankle injury

Initial word on Wednesday was that wide receiver Jordan Addison avoided a serious injury when he left practice early, but further evaluation of his ankle was scheduled to confirm that feeling.

That evaluation came back with the same result. Head coach Kevin O’Connell told reporters on Thursday that Addison should be back on the field soon.

“I don’t see him missing any extended time,” O’Connell said, via Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com.

Given where we are in the calendar, the Vikings will likely err on the side of caution to make sure Addison is well before he gets back to full speed.

O’Connell also said that linebacker Blake Cashman is out after injuring his finger in Wednesday’s practice. Cashman needed stitches and will return once they are out.