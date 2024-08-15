 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_kaepernick_240815.jpg
Harbaugh has spoken to Kaepernick about coaching
nbc_pft_draft_240815.jpg
PFT Draft: Players who are cool under pressure
nbc_pft_drakemaye_240815.jpg
Expectations for Maye in preseason Week 2 vs. PHI

Other PFT Content

Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_kaepernick_240815.jpg
Harbaugh has spoken to Kaepernick about coaching
nbc_pft_draft_240815.jpg
PFT Draft: Players who are cool under pressure
nbc_pft_drakemaye_240815.jpg
Expectations for Maye in preseason Week 2 vs. PHI

Other PFT Content

Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Kevin O’Connell: Jordan Addison won’t miss extended time with ankle injury

  
Published August 15, 2024 04:24 PM

Initial word on Wednesday was that wide receiver Jordan Addison avoided a serious injury when he left practice early, but further evaluation of his ankle was scheduled to confirm that feeling.

That evaluation came back with the same result. Head coach Kevin O’Connell told reporters on Thursday that Addison should be back on the field soon.

“I don’t see him missing any extended time,” O’Connell said, via Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com.

Given where we are in the calendar, the Vikings will likely err on the side of caution to make sure Addison is well before he gets back to full speed.

O’Connell also said that linebacker Blake Cashman is out after injuring his finger in Wednesday’s practice. Cashman needed stitches and will return once they are out.