McCarthy’s knee injury a ‘gut punch’ for Vikings
What do 49ers want from Steelers for Aiyuk trade?
Bears’ Booker is made for the NFL as a pass rusher

Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
McCarthy’s knee injury a ‘gut punch’ for Vikings
What do 49ers want from Steelers for Aiyuk trade?
Bears’ Booker is made for the NFL as a pass rusher

Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
Kevin O’Connell thinks Jordan Addison will be “OK”

  
Published August 14, 2024 04:45 PM

With the Vikings still reeling from the news that rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy will miss the entire 2024 season with a knee injury, the team was holding its breath as to 2023 first-rounder Jordan Addison, who left practice on Wednesday on a cart.

The news, for now, is not nearly as dire.

Via Alec Lewis of TheAthletic.com, coach Kevin O’Connell said Addison has an ankle injury. He’s not likely to practice on Thursday, and he’ll undergo some tests.

O’Connell said he thinks Addison will be OK.

While he’s not Justin Jefferson, Addison showed great promise and potential as a rookie. With teams focusing on stopping Jefferson, Addison will continue to find favorable matchups — if he’s healthy enough to play. So far, Wednesday’s injure won’t obviously keep that from happening.