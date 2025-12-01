Kevin O’Connell: We did not have the type of offensive performance that’ll ever be acceptable

The Vikings entered their Week 13 matchup with the Seahawks with the hope that rookie quarterback Max Brosmer might be able to give them a spark offensively.

Instead, the club reached a new low under head coach Kevin O’Connell, with the organization getting shut out for the first time since 2007.

“We just did not have the type of an offensive performance that is ever going to be acceptable with the Minnesota Vikings organization,” O’Connell said in his postgame press conference. “That obviously starts with me. It’s not about any one particular player or position. It’s a collective group thing right now where we are just not good enough to overcome some of the things that we’re doing, overcoming some injuries up front and overcoming some of the things that are happening.”

The Seahawks’ defense has been one of the league’s best throughout 2025 and the Vikings were missing two of their starting offensive lineman to begin the day, with center Ryan Kelly getting ruled out with a hip injury during the contest. Those elements didn’t help Brosmer or the offense as a whole, as the club finished with just 162 total yards and 11 first downs.

“We just never could really make that one or two or three in a row kind of play,” O’Connell said. “When we did move it, we weren’t able to sustain it long enough to get in the end zone.”

Between the struggles at the quarterback position and the Vikings’ 4-8 record, O’Connell said, “There’s no question we’re pressing” on offense.

“Guys want to make those plays, guys want to make the throws,” O’Connell said. “I know how hard our guys have prepared, are trying. We just can’t quite seem to catch the rhythm of positive plays with all 11 guys executing right now. That’s guys maybe trying to do too much.

“Maybe we’ve got to try to limit what we’re asking of the group as a whole, especially with some different guys stepping into the lineup, just to try to get some more consistency at the very least to try to give ourselves a better chance.”

The Vikings have lost four in a row and six of their last seven since the Week 6 bye. The next chance to right the ship will come against the Commanders on Sunday.