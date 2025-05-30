Kevin O’Connell wins the PFWA’s Horrigan Award for his professionalism with the media

Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell is the winner of the 2025 Horrigan Award, the Pro Football Writers of America announced Friday.

The Horrigan Award is given to the league or club official for his or her qualities and professional style in helping the pro football writers do their job.

O’Connell was recognized for his openness and helpfulness with reporters. He routinely gives one-on-one interviews, meets regularly with beat writers for off-the-record discussions, provides thoughtful explanations for his decisions after games, and he creates an environment where both players and assistant coaches feel free to tell their stories.

O’Connell, the 53rd Horrigan Award winner, is the first member of the Vikings franchise to receive the award. He is the first head coach to win the Horrigan since Ron Rivera with the Commanders in 2023.

Other 2025 nominees for the Horrigan Award were Rams president Kevin Demoff, 49ers General Manager John Lynch, NFL VP of communications Brian McCarthy and NFL EVP of football operations Troy Vincent.

Jack Horrigan was a sportswriter for UPI and the Buffalo Evening News, public relations director for the American Football League (1963-66) and vice president of public relations for the Buffalo Bills (1966-73). Joe Horrigan is in his 46th year with the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The Hall of Fame’s current senior advisor was executive director (2017-19), executive vice president of museums, selection process and chief communications officer (2014-17) and vice president, communications and exhibits (1996-2014).