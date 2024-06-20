Kevin Stefanski: Browns wide receiver Cedric Tillman got better during the offseason

 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240620.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Lions the NFC’s ‘next hot team’?
nbc_pftpm_18gamescoming_240620.jpg
Union is bracing for agreement of 18-game schedule
nbc_pftpm_first60mqb_240620.jpg
Who will be the first QB to reach $60M per year?

Other PFT Content

NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh
NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240620.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Lions the NFC’s ‘next hot team’?
nbc_pftpm_18gamescoming_240620.jpg
Union is bracing for agreement of 18-game schedule
nbc_pftpm_first60mqb_240620.jpg
Who will be the first QB to reach $60M per year?

Other PFT Content

NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh
NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Kevin Stefanski: Browns wide receiver Cedric Tillman got better during the offseason

  
Published June 20, 2024 05:35 PM

As a third-round rookie last season, Browns wide receiver Cedric Tillman caught 21 passes for 224 yards. In his second season, the Browns are expecting more.

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said Tillman made big strides during an offseason in which some of the Browns’ top wide receivers were absent.

“I don’t believe Ced missed a day of the offseason program,” Stefanski said, via ESPN. “He was here every single day. I know he got better because of that. And I think he got better in the weight room, got better in the meeting room, definitely got better on the grass.”

The Browns’ No. 1 wide receiver, Amari Cooper, didn’t participate in the offseason program because he wants a new contract. Jerry Jeudy, who is expected to be the No. 2 wide receiver after arriving in a trade with the Broncos, is dealing with an injury this offseason. That meant plenty of reps for Tillman. And Stefanski says he made the most of them.