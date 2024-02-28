Kevin Stefanski: Deshaun Watson is coming along, in a good place

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is continuing to progress in his rehab after suffering a season-ending shoulder injury during the Week 10 victory over the Ravens.

Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski said on Wednesday that Watson is hitting every benchmark.

“He’s coming along. I know he’s going to start throwing here shortly,” Stefanski said. “Ken [Dorsey] and I are going to go out and see him next week and spend some time — not talk football, just catch up. Won’t see him throw. But just want to check in on him. I text him almost every day, so he’s in a good place.”

Because the offseason program has not started, Stefanski and Dorsey — Cleveland’s new offensive coordinator — can’t talk scheme with Watson. But Stefanski noted that he and Dorsey will speak about big-picture elements with the team’s quarterback.

It’s going to be an important year for Watson and Stefanski, as the team tries to make it back to the postseason after finishing 11-6 in 2023.