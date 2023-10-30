Kevin Stefanski: Deshaun Watson is continuing to come along

After taking another hit to his right shoulder during the Week 7 win over the Colts, Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson did not play in Sunday’s loss to the Seahawks.

Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski kept his cards close to the vest when asked about Watson potentially returning to play against the Cardinals in Week 9.

“He’s continuing to come along,” Stefanski said in his Monday video conference. “We’ll make those types of decisions later on in the week.”

Watson first injured his shoulder in the Week 3 win over Tennessee. He didn’t play in Week 4, Cleveland had its bye in Week 5, and Watson didn’t play in Week 6. While Watson started two weeks ago, he threw just five passes before Stefanski elected to keep him out of the game.

P.J. Walker has played the majority of the last three games for the Browns with two starts. But Stefanski did not commit to Walker starting on Sunday if Watson can’t play.

“All those determinations roster-wise are for later in in the week,” Stefanski said.

Cleveland’s first injury report of the week may be lengthy when it comes out on Wednesday. We’ll see if Watson’s injured shoulder is well enough for him to get back on the practice field.