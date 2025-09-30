 Skip navigation
Kevin Stefanski: Deshaun Watson is doing a great job with his rehab

  
Published September 30, 2025 11:18 AM

Now that four weeks of the regular season are complete, players who were placed on injured reserve or remained on the physically unable to perform list at the roster cutdown date are now eligible to return.

That includes Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, who is recovering from a torn Achilles.

Watson has been posting videos of himself working out and throwing to social media, suggesting he will be healthy at some point sooner than later.

But asked about Watson in his Monday news conference, head coach Kevin Stefanski did not offer much of an update on the quarterback.

“Yeah, Deshaun’s doing a great job with his rehab, and that’s really where his focus is,” Stefanski said.

Watson initially tore his Achilles during Cleveland’s Week 7 loss to Cincinnati last year. He then re-ruptured his Achilles, having to undergo another surgery in January.

Watson completed 63.4 percent of his passes for 1,148 yards with five touchdowns and three interceptions in seven games for the Browns last year. He’s played just 19 games since Cleveland traded for him in 2022.