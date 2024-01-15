Kevin Stefanski: Deshaun Watson will be ready to roll in the spring

Saturday’s loss to the Texans brought an end to the Browns’ season, so head coach Kevin Stefanski spent his Sunday wrapping up some loose ends before the team officially embarks on its offseason.

One of those loose ends concerned quarterback Deshaun Watson’s recovery from his season-ending right shoulder injury. Watson has three years left on his fully-guaranteed five-year deal and Stefanski confirmed that Watson is the team’s starter while saying he expects the quarterback to be good to go when the team’s offseason program gets underway.

“Yeah, he’s doing great in rehab,” Stefanski said, via a transcript from the team. “I’m confident he’ll be ready to roll this spring. He’s chomping at the bit, but he’s doing everything he’s supposed to do when it comes to what the doctors are telling him and as he rehabs through this. But, he’ll be ready to roll.”

Joe Flacco became the last of four Browns starting quarterbacks this season and he helped the team get into the playoffs by going 4-1 down the stretch. Stefanski said he will “leave all those things up to” General Manager Andrew Berry when asked about Flacco returning to the team and that the team will “see where it lands” when it comes to Flacco’s own plans for the future.