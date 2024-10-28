Kevin Stefanski: Jameis Winston is our starting quarterback

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski saying he’s sticking with the starting quarterback at his Monday press conference has become a weekly tradition in Cleveland this year, but this week’s version will likely be met with more happiness than most of the previous ones.

Stefanski told reporters that Jameis Winston “is the starter” after he threw for 334 yards and three touchdowns, including the game-winner, in Sunday’s 29-24 victory over the Rams. Stefanski praised Winston’s play and also praised the protection that allowed the quarterback to work through his progressions to find the right throw.

Winston’s play likely made that answer a formality, but the Browns had promoted Dorian Thompson-Robinson to the No. 2 quarterback spot in Week Seven. Thompson-Robinson replaced Deshaun Watson when Watson tore his Achilles and then left with a finger injury that kept him out against Baltimore. Bailey Zappe is the other quarterback on the active roster.

Watson’s play before his injury made it hard for Stefanski to justify sticking with him as the starter. It’s an easier case this week and the Browns will be hoping that remains the case after they face the Chargers in Week Nine.