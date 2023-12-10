Kevin Stefanski: Joe Flacco is the starting QB for the rest of the season

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski did not announce a starting quarterback heading into Sunday’s game against the Jaguars, but that won’t be his approach in the weeks to come.

Joe Flacco got the start in Week 14 and helped the Browns to a 31-27 win that moved them to 8-5 on the season. Stefanski said in his postgame press conference that Flacco will remain the starter for the rest of the season as long as he’s healthy.

Flacco signed to the Browns practice squad after Deshaun Watson’s season-ending shoulder injury and took over as the starter in Week 13 when Dorian Thompson-Robinson was out with a concussion.

Flacco was 26-of-45 for 311 yards, three touchdowns and an interception on Sunday and the Browns will have a good shot at a playoff berth if he can keep playing at a similar level in the final four weeks.