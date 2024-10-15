Kevin Stefanski: Nick Chubb is taking things day by day

It was reported over the weekend that the Browns are expecting Nick Chubb to return to play in their Week 7 matchup with the Bengals.

Chubb has been sidelined since Week 2 of last season, when he suffered a serious knee injury.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski did not make any major declarations about Chubb’s availability, only saying they’ll continue to take it one day at a time.

“Yeah, Nick’s working very hard,” Stefanski said in his news conference. “Just spent some time with him just now. He’s going to take this thing day by day and see where we go. But this only comes with hard work.”

Chubb has averaged 5.3 yards per carry since entering the league in 2018, recording a career-high 1,525 yards with 12 touchdowns in 2022. He recorded 170 yards in his two games last year.

But given the nature of Chubb’s injury, Stefanski was asked if expectations for the running back should be tempered as he returns to play.

“I’m not so concerned about that,” Stefanski said. “I mean, I understand the question. I think for me and for Nick and for this team, he just wants to do his job, whatever that may be, but we’re not getting too far ahead of ourselves. Really just worried about the day-to-day with him.”