Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7

Browns running back Nick Chubb won’t be playing against the Eagles on Sunday, but his long-awaited return to action may not be too much further away.

Chubb was designated to return from the physically unable to perform list last week and Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports that Chubb is expected to play against the Bengals in Week Seven. Chubb needs to be activated by October 23 or he will not be eligible to return at all this season.

Chubb injured his knee in Week Two last season and had a pair of surgeries to address damage to his meniscus, MCL and ACL.

Jerome Ford, D’Onta Foreman, and Pierre Strong will remain the team’s running back options against Philadelphia.