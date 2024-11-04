Kevin Stefanski: No major changes expected during bye week

The Browns have lost quarterback Deshaun Watson to a season-ending injury, fired offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey, and traded wide receiver Amari Cooper in recent weeks, but head coach Kevin Stefanski doesn’t expect any more upheaval during the team’s bye week.

Stefanski said at his Monday press conference that “everybody’s frustrated” by the team’s 2-7 record and that they are “focused on using this week to find a way to get better.” Stefanski added that he doesn’t expect the result of that contemplation to be an overhaul of any part of the team’s operation.

“No, but we’ll look at everything in terms of what we can do better,” Stefanski said, via Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal. “No major changes expected.”

There may not be major changes, but some change is expected. Edge rusher Za’Darius Smith is expected to be traded and the team could make other deals if they decide that will ease some of the frustrations they felt for the first nine weeks of the year.