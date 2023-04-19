 Skip navigation
Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Kevin Stefanski on Deshaun Watson: He'll be better for having last season under his belt

  
Published April 19, 2023 04:40 AM
When the Browns started their offseason work in 2022, they knew they had quarterback Deshaun Watson on the roster but they didn’t know when he’d actually be in the lineup.

Everyone expected Watson to serve a suspension, but the terms of it were not announced until August and that forced the Browns to have to prepare Watson and Jacoby Brissett to play over the course of the offseason. Watson, who didn’t play at all in 2021, wound up being banned for 11 games and he showed plenty of rust once he actually did get on the field.

This offseason will not feature those obstacles to getting ready to play and Watson called it a night-and-day difference in his comfort level on Tuesday. Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski also addressed the change in circumstances.

“Certainly, for Deshaun to have that season under his belt, those experiences and be able to learn from everything that’s happened last year, into the past, I think he’ll be a better player for it,” Stefanski said, via Cleveland.com. “I think we’ll all be better for everything we’ve been through .”

Watson’s status offered an excuse for the Browns falling short of the playoffs last season. That won’t be available this year and Stefanski’s future with the club will likely be tied to the team’s ability to show that it truly is in a better place.