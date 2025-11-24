 Skip navigation
Kevin Stefanski on Shedeur Sanders starting again: Not going to get into that today

  
November 23, 2025

The Browns picked up a 24-10 win with Shedeur Sanders at quarterback against the Raiders on Sunday and that made it a sure thing that head coach Kevin Stefanski would be asked if Sanders will remain the team’s starter for Week 13.

Dillon Gabriel suffered a concussion against the Ravens in Week 11 and was ruled out for Sunday’s game, which opened the door for Sanders to start and go 11-of-20 for 209 yards, a touchdown and an interception. After the game, Stefanski was asked if Sanders did enough to get another chance to run the offense against the 49ers next Sunday.

“I’m not going to get into that,” Stefanski said. “Obviously, proud of him and proud of this offense and there are a ton of things to learn from, but I’m just going to worry about today.”

Stefanski added that he is “going to take my time and do what’s best for the football team” when it comes to deciding which of the two rookies will get the call next time.