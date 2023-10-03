Kevin Stefanski praises “warrior” David Njoku for playing after suffering burns

Browns tight end David Njoku played on Sunday despite suffering burns on his face and arm in a household accident. That won him the praise of head coach Kevin Stefanski.

Stefanski said there wasn’t much to like about the Browns’ 28-3 loss, but he loved what he saw from Njoku.

“The way he played was unbelievable to me with what he went through. Not just the pass game, the run game, he was the first guy picking his teammates up off the ground, it felt like every single play. He was a warrior,” Stefanski said. “It was impressive to watch.”

On a mostly ugly day for the Browns’ offense, Njoku led the team with six catches for 46 yards. And he demonstrated his toughness to his coaches and teammates, who undoubtedly were impressed that he was playing through pain for his team.