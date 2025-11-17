Kevin Stefanski: Shedeur Sanders has done great work, will be better with reps he’s getting

The Browns have not named a starting quarterback for their Week 12 game against the Raiders yet, but there’s a good chance it will be Shedeur Sanders.

Dillon Gabriel did not return to Sunday’s game against the Ravens after halftime due to a concussion and Sanders saw his first action in the NFL over the final 30 minutes. Sanders went 4-of-16 for 47 yards and an interception in his first work of any kind with the starting offense since joining the team as a fifth-round pick this year.

The stat line shows how the unfamiliarity with the other players on the field impacted Sanders and he said after the game that he looks forward to having “a week to prepare stuff I like to do” before getting back on the field. On Monday, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters that he also thinks that kind of preparation will benefit the rookie.

“Shedeur’s putting in great work on the field, in the meeting room,” Stefanski said. “He will be better with reps that he’s getting, like any player would be better. But we trust him and he’s somebody that’s continued to put in the work and will continue to do so.”

The Browns will return to the practice field on Wednesday and Sanders should be getting plenty of reps while the team waits to see how Gabriel progresses through the concussion protocol.