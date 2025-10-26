Kevin Stefanski sticking with Dillon Gabriel, have to understand there will be “ups and downs”

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski opened his postgame press conference on Sunday by saying that the team has to “look at everything” over their bye week because of how poorly they played during a 32-13 loss to the Patriots.

Stefanski was asked if that means the quarterback position and he said it pertains to “every position” while adding that you have to “understand there’s going to be ups and downs” with young quarterbacks like rookie Dillon Gabriel. Stefansi was then asked if he plans to start Gabriel in Week 10.

“Yes, it does, but I just want to make the point that we just have to be better in every area. We’ll look at everything we do, including how we’re putting these guys in position to succeed,” Stefanski said. “Are we doing enough? When I say looking at every position — are we doing enough with the quarterback position? Do we need to do a better job? And I think I know the answer is yes.”

Gabriel was 21-of-35 for 156 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions in Sunday’s loss. The Browns will face the Jets when they return from their bye week.