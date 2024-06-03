Kevin Stefanski: There’s some newness we’re excited about for Elijah Moore

The Browns acquired receiver Elijah Moore from the Jets last year and the former second-round pick put together his most productive season.

Appearing in all 17 games with 12 starts, Moore caught 59 passes for 640 yards with a pair of touchdowns.

Heading into 2024, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said Cleveland is looking at ways to increase Moore’s involvement in the offense.

“Evolving is a great word,” Stefanski said of Moore on Monday. “I think he’s getting better as a player. We’re lining him up in different spots. He has the mental ability to line up in different spots. There’s some newness I’d say we’re excited about for Elijah. But I look back at his last year with us and some of the big plays he made for us, and, as you know, he got a ton of opportunity in that Jets game with Amari [Cooper] going out and he was having a great game and he got injured.

“So, I think he’s somebody that knows that there’s more there. But I don’t want to be dismissive of a really good year he just had.”

In 2024, Moore should have a healthy Deshaun Watson throwing him passes. Plus, the Browns also have Jerry Jeudy to play alongside Moore and Cooper in the receiving corps.

Through his first three seasons, Moore has 139 catches for 1,624 yards with eight touchdowns.