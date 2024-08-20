 Skip navigation
Kevin Stefanski will wait for “final determination” on Deshaun Watson’s status for preseason finale

  
Published August 20, 2024 12:52 PM

The Browns are dealing with a number of injuries to their offensive tackles, but head coach Kevin Stefanski has stuck to his plan to play quarterback Deshaun Watson in the preseason finale.

While Stefanski said that the plan remains the same when he spoke to reporters on Tuesday, he did leave himself an out to change his mind.

“All of our starters should expect to play,” Stefanski said, via Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal. “Then we’ll determine who does or doesn’t, how many plays they do. Like I told you guys, in particular with Deshaun, I want to take in all the information this week and really make a final determination later in the week.”

Watson has not played in a game since suffering a season-ending shoulder injury on November 12 last year. Whether he plays this week or not, the Browns will be hoping to have Jedrick Wills, Jack Conklin, and James Hudson available to protect him come the start of the regular season.