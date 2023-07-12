 Skip navigation
Kevin Warren: Bears aim to have the most advanced stadium ever

  
Published July 12, 2023 12:18 PM

Bears President Kevin Warren says the team is committed not just to building a new stadium, but to building a stadium unlike any other.

“I want us to build the most advanced, most progressive stadium project ever on the planet ,” Warren told Dan Pompei of TheAthletic.com. “I want people and corporations to come and say, ‘Let’s spend some time at the Bears because they are a forward-thinking, innovative company.’ And I want to win Super Bowl trophies. Why not us? You know, why not?”

Those are lofty ambitions, both on and off the field. The stadium project has hit some snags, as the Bears purchased what the property they thought would be their new home, only to be hit by a property tax bill that has them reconsidering whether they want to build the stadium there.

But even more important to Bears fans is Warren’s lofty goal of winning Super Bowl trophies, plural. The Bears have won only one Super Bowl, with Chicago’s beloved 1985 team, and Warren wants to win a second, third, and more. Perhaps the ultimate goal for Warren would be the Bears winning a Super Bowl on their home field, after building both a championship-caliber team and a state-of-the-art stadium that can bring a Super Bowl to Chicago.