Khalil Mack: I’ve got unfinished business with the Chargers

Edge rusher Khalil Mack was set to become a free agent this week, but he never made it to the open market.

The Chargers and Mack agreed to a one-year deal that will keep the veteran edge rusher in Los Angeles for a fourth season. It will be Mack’s 12th NFL season overall and he said on Monday that he believes he has “a lot left to give the game.”

Mack would like to give what he has left to a contender and said he believes “you know you always have a chance to win” with a Chargers team with quarterback Justin Herbert, safety Derwin James, and head coach Jim Harbaugh. They didn’t take advantage of that chance in 2024 and Mack made it clear that’s his goal for 2025.

“Unfinished business,” Mack said, via the team’s website. “The relationships here that’s been built, unfinished business, knowing the potential for the group. I’m just ready to get back to work and not all the other extras and hoopla that come with going to a different place at this moment this time. I’ve got something I’m going to finish here.”

Mack won’t have Joey Bosa back with him on the edges of the defense as he pushes to finish the job, but his decision to re-sign suggests he still thinks that is within reach for the Chargers.