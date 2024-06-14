Khalil Mack: Jim Harbaugh understands how to win close games, that was an issue last year

Without mentioning former head coach Brandon Staley by name, Chargers edge rusher Khalil Mack said this week that new coach Jim Harbaugh understands how to win close games — which Mack says was the Chargers’ problem last year.

Mack said that in a short time with Harbaugh, he has learned a lot about some of the late-game strategies that Harbaugh wants the Chargers to employ — and that Mack believes can turn some last-second losses into last-second wins.

“Knowing what it took for you to lose those games, just having an understanding of the game, and knowing what plays lost you the game, knowing what situations lost you the game, like a two-minute drill at the end of the game,” Mack said of the issues Harbaugh has emphasized. “Something simple can end up being so big at the end of the game. What Coach Harbaugh has done in being here not that long is to let you know the minute details that it takes to win those and finish those close games. I know that was the issue last year, and just knowing football, you know that’s a fixable thing.”

The Chargers certainly struggled in close games last year: They had a one-point loss, two two-point losses and four three-point losses. Harbaugh wants to see his team finish strong in the fourth quarter, and Mack is buying into what Harbaugh is emphasizing.