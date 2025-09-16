Khalil Mack questionable to return with elbow injury

The Chargers are at least temporarily down one of their best defensive players.

Edge rusher Khalil Mack is questionable to return with an elbow injury, Los Angeles announced.

Mack left the contest at the end of the first quarter when he collided with a teammate. He was in clear distress, holding his arm as he came off the field before heading back to the locker room for further examination.

Now in Year 12, the former Raiders first-round pick has been a Pro Bowler for the Chargers over each of the last three seasons.

Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson hit a 40-yard field goal with 9:54 left in the second quarter to make the score 10-6, Chargers.