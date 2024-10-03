Khalil Shakir missed practice Wednesday with an ankle injury

With Stefon Diggs gone, receiver Khalil Shakir is the closest thing the Bills have to a No. 1 receiver. He might not be playing on Sunday.

Shakir suffered an ankle injury on Sunday night against the Ravens. On Wednesday, he didn’t practice.

Also missing practice on Wednesday were tackle Dion Dawkins (hamstring), defensive tackle Austin Johnson (oblique), and safety Taylor Rapp (concussion).

Limited in practice where linebacker Terrel Bernard (pectoral) and cornerback Taron Johnson (forearm).

Quarterback Josh Allen (left hand), tight end Quintin Morris (shoulder), and quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (knee) fully participated.

Shakir has 19 targets and 18 catches through four games, for 230 yards.