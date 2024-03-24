Kickoff proposal gets a touchback tweak

The proposed revolution to the kickoff rule has gotten a tweak, one day before the NFL’s owners will consider whether to adopt it for 2024.

Via Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com, the touchback for a ball kicked into or out the end zone will be the 30, not the 35.

It’s unclear whether a kick that fails to make it to the front of the landing zone (i.e., the receiving team’s 20) will also result in the drive starting at the 30 and not the 35.

The problem with making the touchback the 30 is that some teams, when faced with the prospect of kicking to a dangerous return specialist, will just bang the ball deep and concede the 30. Given that some teams might choose to use, say, a fast and explosive player like Tyreek Hill to return kicks given the dramatically reduced chance of a high-speed collision, some coaches might specifically opt for a touchback in lieu of giving a fast and elusive returner the chance to break a long run.

More tweaks could happen. With each tweak, however, comes a potential consequence. That makes it only more likely that the most prudent move will be to table the proposal until May, so that all tweaks can be suggested and fully considered before the idea becomes an official rule for the coming season.