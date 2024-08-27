 Skip navigation
Kickoff rule gets short discussion, no changes at ownership meeting

  
Published August 27, 2024 07:43 PM

Owners met on Tuesday. The agenda included a discussion/update on the new “dynamic” kickoff.

And that’s all that happened.

Per multiple sources, the meeting included a brief presentation about the performance of the new kickoff formation during the preseason. Returns are up, injuries are down. And that was that.

The lack of any changes welcomes the very real risk that coaches will choose to kick through the end zone and let the ensuing drive begin at the 30. Which would make the outcome not much different than last year, where the kick return became a dead play.

Of course, even if that happens, drives will start closer to the end zone and field-goal range. Which means scoring likely will be up, with or without the touchback point changing.

Still, if the goal is to dramatically increase kickoff returns, that might not be the outcome.