Kirk Cousins’ 41-yard pass to Darnell Mooney gives Falcons 15-10 lead

The Eagles and Falcons have not delivered a very compelling Monday night game, but they have had four lead changes.

The latest came on a 41-yard strike from Kirk Cousins to Darnell Mooney. It was the longest play for either team tonight and has given the Falcons a 15-10 lead after the two-point conversion failed on an incompletion.

The touchdown — the Falcons’ first of the night — came one play after a fourth-and-four conversion on Ray-Ray McCloud’s 11-yard reception.

The teams traded field goals earlier in the third quarter, with Younghoe Koo kicking a 34-yarder and Jake Elliott making a 29-yarder.

The Falcons are 0-for-2 in the red zone and the Eagles are 1-for-3.

Cousins has completed 14 of 21 passes for 163 yards.

UPDATE 10:47 P.M. ET: Statisticians have changed the touchdown from 42 yards to 41 yards.