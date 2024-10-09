Kirk Cousins earns first NFC offensive player of the week award with Falcons

It was almost a week ago when the Falcons mounted a comeback to defeat the Buccaneers on Thursday Night Football. But that Week 5 performance has earned quarterback Kirk Cousins an honor.

The NFL has named Cousins offensive player of the week.

Cousins finished the overtime victory over Tampa Bay 42-of-58 passing for 509 yards with four touchdowns and an interception — including a 45-yard touchdown pass to win the game in overtime.

Cousins set a new single-game franchise record with his 509 yards. It was just the 24th game in NFL history with at least 500 yards.

This is Cousins’ eighth career player of the week award, his first since 2022.

The Falcons will be on the road to face the Panthers in Week 6.