 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_nextjetshc_241009.jpg
Johnson, Vrabel among favorites for next Jets HC
nbc_pft_trotter_241009.jpg
NFL, Trotter reach settlement in lawsuit
nbc_pft_powerranking_241009.jpg
PFT Power Rankings: DAL, ATL, HOU rise in Week 6

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Denver Broncos
Maxx Crosby lashes out at criticism over his failure to attend Browns game
Patriots Jets Football
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
San Francisco RB Roger Craig during Rams v. 49'ers
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_nextjetshc_241009.jpg
Johnson, Vrabel among favorites for next Jets HC
nbc_pft_trotter_241009.jpg
NFL, Trotter reach settlement in lawsuit
nbc_pft_powerranking_241009.jpg
PFT Power Rankings: DAL, ATL, HOU rise in Week 6

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Denver Broncos
Maxx Crosby lashes out at criticism over his failure to attend Browns game
Patriots Jets Football
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
San Francisco RB Roger Craig during Rams v. 49'ers
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Kirk Cousins earns first NFC offensive player of the week award with Falcons

  
Published October 9, 2024 12:24 PM

It was almost a week ago when the Falcons mounted a comeback to defeat the Buccaneers on Thursday Night Football. But that Week 5 performance has earned quarterback Kirk Cousins an honor.

The NFL has named Cousins offensive player of the week.

Cousins finished the overtime victory over Tampa Bay 42-of-58 passing for 509 yards with four touchdowns and an interception — including a 45-yard touchdown pass to win the game in overtime.

Cousins set a new single-game franchise record with his 509 yards. It was just the 24th game in NFL history with at least 500 yards.

This is Cousins’ eighth career player of the week award, his first since 2022.

The Falcons will be on the road to face the Panthers in Week 6.