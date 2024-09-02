 Skip navigation
Kirk Cousins is a first-year Falcons captain

  
September 2, 2024

Kirk Cousins will be Captain Kirk again. As expected.

In his first season with the Falcons, the former Vikings quarterback has been elected one of four team captains.

The other are tackle Jake Matthews, defensive tackle Grady Jarrett, and safety Jessie Bates III.

Four captains are the fewest we’ve seen for 2024. The Steelers also have four.

For Cousins, he’s a team captain for the ninth time in his career.

The Falcons welcome the Steelers to town on Sunday to start the 2024 season.