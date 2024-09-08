Kirk Cousins, Kyle Pitts put Falcons up 10-9 at halftime

It took almost the entire half for anyone to find the end zone in Atlanta, but the Falcons finally did it with 32 seconds to go in the second quarter.

Quarterback Kirk Cousins found a wide-open Kyle Pitts for a 12-yard touchdown. It was Cousins’s first touchdown pass with Atlanta and it sent the Falcons into the halftime break with a 10-6 lead over the Steelers.

Cousins connected with Ray-Ray McCloud and Bijan Robinson for other key plays on the scoring drive and he ended his first half as a Falcon with 136 yards, but he also threw an interception in the first quarter. Safety Deshon Elliott picked Cousins off near midfield, but the Steelers had to settle for a long Chris Boswell field goal.

Justin Fields got the start at quarterback with Russell Wilson sidelined by a calf injury. He’s picked up 26 yards on five runs, but the Steelers picked up just 50 yards on his first 10 completions. They had more success on No. 11 as George Pickens picked up 33 yards to set up a Boswell field goal that cut the deficit to 10-9.