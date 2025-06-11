 Skip navigation
Kirk Cousins: Michael Penix Jr. is off to a great start, will have a great career

  
Published June 11, 2025 09:19 AM

Though he signed a lucrative four-year deal with the Falcons last offseason, quarterback Kirk Cousins is slated to be the backup to Michael Penix Jr. in 2025.

Cousins told reporters on Wednesday that he would love to play, but isn’t going to dwell on things that aren’t reality — meaning he’s accepted his situation for the coming season.

To that end, Cousins also said that he’s going to do what he can to support Penix.

“Michael is going to do great,” Cousins said, via Tori McElhaney of the team’s website. “He is going to have a great career. He is off to a great start, and he has all of the tangibles and intangibles that you need to be successful. I am just here to support him as he needs it. But, I also don’t need to be in his ear so much that I am another weight, another voice. I just want to be able to support as I can, and he knows that.”

Head coach Raheem Morris said there’s “no doubt” Cousins can help Penix.

“Kirk’s played in this league for a long time, seen a lot of football, seen a lot of things,” Morris said in his Tuesday press conference. “When you have a voice like that in the room, that’s always going to be helpful.

“Everybody likes really good football players and being around them, and Kirk’s been a really good football player in this league for a long time. When you’re able to come off some of the history, some of the things that he’s been through. None of those things would be harmful for Mike at all.”