Kirk Cousins ready for season opener

Kirk Cousins won’t play in the preseason, but the Falcons quarterback will be ready for the regular season.

Cousins, who is returning from a torn Achilles on Oct. 29, said during the team’s preseason opener that he will be good to go against Pittsburgh.

“I’ll be ready to go Week 1,” Cousins said during a sideline interview, via NFL Media. “I’ve been going full speed now for all of camp, just getting better every week.”

Cousins, 35, was fully cleared for all football activities before training camp began.

He left Minnesota to sign a four-year, $180 million deal with the Falcons this offseason.

Rookie Michael Penix and Taylor Heinicke have played for the Falcons against the Dolphins tonight. Penix went 9-of-16 for 104 yards.