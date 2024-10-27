Kirk Cousins’ three TD passes have Falcons holding 24-17 halftime lead

The Buccaneers and Falcons are playing one of the more entertaining games of the season in Tampa today.

Atlanta leads 24-17 at halftime.

Kirk Cousins threw three touchdown passes in the first half, completing 14 of 20 passes for 224 yards. He hit Kyle Pitts for touchdowns of 36 and 49 yards and threw a 30-yarder to Darnell Mooney.

Pitts has four catches for 91 yards.

The Falcons have outgained the Bucs only 248 to 239. But Rachaad White lost a fumble on the Buccaneers’ first drive; the Bucs went three-and-out on another drive; and they stalled at the Atlanta 34 to settle for a 52-yard field goal by Chase McLaughlin.

Baker Mayfield is 18-of-22 for 164 yards and two touchdowns despite missing his two top receivers. Chris Godwin is out for the year with a knee injury, and Mike Evans is inactive today with a hamstring injury.

Tight end Cade Otton has seven catches for 73 yards and a touchdown, a 5-yarder.

The Bucs have run for 74 yards, with Bucky Irving running for 41 on seven carries and White 29 on six.