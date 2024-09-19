Kirk Cousins: We’ve got to move forward, build on Monday night

Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins engineered a stunning comeback to beat the Eagles on Monday night, with the Falcons needing just six plays to go 70 yards and score a go-ahead touchdown.

Cousins, who finished the game 20-of-29 for 241 yards with two TDs, said the Falcons now have to work on sustaining the positive energy they built with the exhilarating victory.

“We got to build on what we’ve done Monday night, and now we kind of turned the page,” Cousins said in his Wednesday press conference. “That’s what it’s all about in this league, is being able to stack games and stack performances and be able to gain momentum from Monday, but also understand that we got to move forward, and we got to build on that.

“You know, momentum’s a big part of football,” Cousins later added. “I think it’s a balance. I think I’ve seen people who have a game like Monday night, and they start to think they’re better than they are and they lose their edge, and you don’t build on it. Then I’ve seen people who kind of use a positive outcome and a resolve that we had and say [that] we can build on that and create some momentum. So, you can go both ways, and we’re going to find out as we go. I’d like to think that our group’s going to build on the resolve that we had and view the next opportunity as a chance to kind of keep stacking. But we’ve got to go prove that.”

But Atlanta will have a challenge with Kansas City coming into town, particularly with the Chiefs’ strong defense. So, how can Cousins and the offense take the next step?

“I think we’ve all got a different part to play in it,” Cousins said. “When I look at myself, I think in certain plays be quicker with my reads. I think I can be more accurate in certain plays. I think I can have just a little bit better base to be able to make some of the throws I need to make.

“But I think we all have different parts we’ve got to play. And I think the communication is important, that I’m telling him what I got to do better, that I’m telling him what I think our offense can do better, that I’m telling him what we did well, and that he’s hearing it and then vice versa that I hear back from him on how he viewed the game. So, the constant communication from player to coach, coach to player, and teammate to teammate is really important.”

