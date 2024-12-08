Kirk Cousins’s rough stretch continues

It’s been a rough four weeks for Kirk Cousins.

The Falcons quarterback has lost four games in a row. In those four games, he has zero touchdown passes and eight interceptions.

In his return to Minnesota on Sunday (after he was greeted by a mix of cheers and boos), Cousins threw a pair of interceptions.

For the year, he has 15 of them.

The latest subpar performance came on a day that featured no fewer than three reports that he’s not in danger of being benched. At some point, however, the Falcons will need a kick in the ass — and a quarterback change might be the only thing to make it happen.

Then there’s the question of whether it will be Cousins or Michael Penix Jr. in 2025. At this rate, all signs point to yes.