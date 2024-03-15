K’Lavon Chaisson agrees to one-year deal with Panthers

The Panthers have added some more depth at edge rusher.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Carolina is signing K’Lavon Chaisson to a one-year deal worth a maximum of $5 million.

The Jaguars selected Chaisson at No. 20 overall in the 2020 draft, but he has not reached a level of first-round production in his four seasons. Chaisson started 11 games over his first two seasons but has not started one since, making 57 total appearances. He has 5.0 career sacks.

In 2023, Chaisson recorded 13 total tackles with four tackles for loss, eight QB hits, and 2.0 sacks. He was on the field for 25 percent of defensive snaps and 25 percent of special teams snaps.

The Panthers have also added D.J. Wonnum at edge rusher and have met with Jadeveon Clowney after trading Brian Burns.