Kliff Kingsbury: Brian Robinson knows what this year means to him

  
Published June 3, 2025 06:35 AM

The Commanders took some big swings on offense this offseason, but none of them involved the running back room.

Wide receiver Deebo Samuel and left tackle Laremy Tunsil joined the team in trades before the Commanders used their first-round pick on tackle Josh Conerly, but their only tweak at running back was adding seventh-round pick Jacory Croskey-Merritt to a group that already had Brian Robinson, Austin Ekeler, and Jeremy McNichols.

Samuel saw time as a runner with the 49ers and could do so in Washington as well, but the lack of significant moves means Robinson is set to remain the top back for the NFC East squad. It’s the final year of his contract with the team and offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury noted what it will mean if he can play at a high level throughout the season.

“B-Rob’s a guy who has played an incredibly high level,” Kingsbury said, via a transcript from the team. “I thought early in the year when he was really healthy, he was what we expect him to be and the focus this offseason has been great. He knows what this year means to him and can mean to us when he plays at that level.”

Ekeler and McNichols are also out of contract after the 2025 season, so there could be a very different look in the backfield if this year’s approach fails to meet expectations.