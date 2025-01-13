 Skip navigation
Kliff Kingsbury is content to wait, especially since he’s still being paid by the Cardinals

  
Published January 12, 2025 08:04 PM

This week, win or lose, Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury will have opportunities to interview for head-coaching jobs. If they win, it won’t be his top priority.

Per a league source, Kingsbury might ultimately decline one or more of the interview requests. (He might even decline one or more if they lose.)

Kingsbury, who coached the Cardinals for four years, has no financial urgency to become a head coach again. His buyout from the Cardinals runs into 2026, at mid-level head-coaching compensation. This allows him to wait for the right spot to open.

Waiting for the right spot to open becomes even more important for coaches who are working on a second opportunity. And it’s easier to wait when the candidate is confident that the window won’t be closing.

Considering what the Commanders have done in the first year of Dan Quinn’s tenure, there’s every reason to think the window will remain open for Kingsbury. Beyond the quick ascension of quarterback Jayden Daniels, the Commanders will have $100 million to work with in 2025. And now is the time to load up with veterans, since Daniels is two seasons away from being eligible for his second contract.

For now, the Bears and Saints have submitted interview requests for Kingsbury. The Jaguars could get involved this week, too. At the end of the day, Kingsbury will be in no hurry to leave. He’ll make head-coaching money into 2026 even if he’s not a head coach. He can wait for the right moment to be a head coach again.

And he possibly could do it after winning a Super Bowl ring with his current team.