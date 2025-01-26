Kliff Kingsbury remains in play for Saints job, if he decides to interview for it

The Saints remain interested in talking to Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury. Kingsbury, however, remains focused on getting the Commanders as far as they can go.

Kingsbury, as reported by Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.football and as confirmed by PFT, hasn’t decided whether he’ll interview for the head-coaching vacancy in New Orleans. It’s the last head-coaching job left in the 2025 hiring cycle.

Because Kingsbury chose not to do a virtual interview in the week after the Commanders beat the Buccaneers in the Wild Card round, the Saints can’t interview Kingsbury until their season ends. It could end as soon as tomorrow, when they face the Eagles for the NFC Championship.

Kingsbury is being selective. He can afford to be. As previously explained, his Cardinals buyout extends into 2026. He’ll be making head-coaching money regardless of whether he stays where he is.

That allows him, if he chooses, to stick with the Commanders next year, when quarterback Jayden Daniels becomes a second-year player — and when the Commanders have roughly $100 million to spend on free agents, with two years until Daniels is eligible for a second contract.

Kingsbury has taken no interviews during the Commanders’ playoff run. That approach has eliminated all distractions from his effort to fully and completely focus on the task at hand.

Many believe that’s the way it should be. For Kingsbury and the Commanders, that’s the way it is. Which is good for the Commanders.