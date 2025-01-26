 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_cowboyshc_250125.jpg
Unpacking timing of Schottenheimer hiring
nbc_pftpm_petecarroll_250124.jpg
Carroll gives Raiders much-needed culture change
nbc_pft_showmesomething_250124.jpg
PFT Draft: Conf. Championships Show Me Something

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_cowboyshc_250125.jpg
Unpacking timing of Schottenheimer hiring
nbc_pftpm_petecarroll_250124.jpg
Carroll gives Raiders much-needed culture change
nbc_pft_showmesomething_250124.jpg
PFT Draft: Conf. Championships Show Me Something

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Kliff Kingsbury remains in play for Saints job, if he decides to interview for it

  
Published January 25, 2025 08:46 PM

The Saints remain interested in talking to Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury. Kingsbury, however, remains focused on getting the Commanders as far as they can go.

Kingsbury, as reported by Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.football and as confirmed by PFT, hasn’t decided whether he’ll interview for the head-coaching vacancy in New Orleans. It’s the last head-coaching job left in the 2025 hiring cycle.

Because Kingsbury chose not to do a virtual interview in the week after the Commanders beat the Buccaneers in the Wild Card round, the Saints can’t interview Kingsbury until their season ends. It could end as soon as tomorrow, when they face the Eagles for the NFC Championship.

Kingsbury is being selective. He can afford to be. As previously explained, his Cardinals buyout extends into 2026. He’ll be making head-coaching money regardless of whether he stays where he is.

That allows him, if he chooses, to stick with the Commanders next year, when quarterback Jayden Daniels becomes a second-year player — and when the Commanders have roughly $100 million to spend on free agents, with two years until Daniels is eligible for a second contract.

Kingsbury has taken no interviews during the Commanders’ playoff run. That approach has eliminated all distractions from his effort to fully and completely focus on the task at hand.

Many believe that’s the way it should be. For Kingsbury and the Commanders, that’s the way it is. Which is good for the Commanders.