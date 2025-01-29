 Skip navigation
Kliff Kingsbury will not pursue Saints’ job, opting to remain the Commanders’ offensive coordinator

  
Published January 28, 2025 08:02 PM

Kliff Kingsbury will remain in Washington as the Commanders’ offensive coordinator for a second season.

Multiple reports Tuesday indicate Kingsbury will not interview with the Saints, who had shown interest in the former Cardinals’ head coach.

He had decided to wait until the Commanders’ season finished to consider interviews with any interested teams, and Washington lost to the Eagles in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday. The Saints are the only team without a head coach, with the Bears, Cowboys, Patriots, Jaguars, Raiders and Jets having made a hire.

Kingsbury recently said he is “very happy” in Washington, with the Commanders’ job having helped him “kind of rekindle my love for the sport.”

The Cardinals are paying him through 2027, allowing Kingsbury to be selective in seeking a second NFL head coaching job.

Kingsbury helped turn quarterback Jayden Daniels into the presumptive offensive rookie of the year.

The Saints had two other candidates withdraw from their coaching search, with Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady choosing to stay in Buffalo and Aaron Glenn opting to take the Jets’ head coaching job after a virtual interview with the Saints. Both Brady and Glenn previously were assistant coaches in New Orleans.