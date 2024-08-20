Kolton Miller set to start practicing

Raiders left tackle Kolton Miller is set to get back on the practice field.

Tuesday’s transaction notice from the league shows that Miller has passed his physical, which sets him up to come off of the physically unable to perform list. Miller has been working his way back from offseason shoulder surgery and will have the next few weeks to get ready for the start of the season.

Miller was limited to 13 games last season and he missed significant time in two of those games, which made for the least he’s played since joining the team as a 2018 first-round pick.

The Raiders will be hoping for continued good health for a player they’ll be counting on to protect quarterback Gardner Minshew.