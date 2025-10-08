 Skip navigation
Examining picked-up flags in Week 5
Simms stumped by NFL MVP trivia question
‘Nothing inadvertent’ about Jones’ gesture

Other PFT Content

Examining picked-up flags in Week 5
Simms stumped by NFL MVP trivia question
‘Nothing inadvertent’ about Jones’ gesture

Other PFT Content

Kool-Aid McKinstry named the NFC defensive player of the week

  
Published October 8, 2025 12:10 PM

The Saints picked up their first win of the season last Sunday and five defensive takeaways helped fuel their 26-14 win over the Giants.

Cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry had two interceptions of Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart in the fourth quarter of the victory. McKinstry was credited with three passes defensed overall and he recorded four tackles.

McKinstry was named the NFC defensive player of the week in recognition of that performance. It’s the first time he’s won those honors.

Those were the first two interceptions of McKinstry’s career. The 2024 second-round pick has 20 tackles and four passes defensed on the season.