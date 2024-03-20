Kool-Aid McKinstry runs 4.47 40 ahead of surgery on Jones fracture in foot

Cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry hasn’t had the Jones fracture in his right foot repaired yet, but that didn’t stop him from taking part in Alabama’s Pro Day workout on Wednesday.

It also didn’t stop him from having a strong performance. McKinstry, who did not work out at the Scouting Combine because of the injury, ran the 40-yard-dash in an unofficial 4.47 seconds on his first attempt.

McKinstry also had a broad jump of 10'1" and a vertical jump of 34.5" on Wednesday.

McKinstry is now set to have surgery on his foot and the expectation is that he’ll be ready to go for training camp with whichever team selects him next month.