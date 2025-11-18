Kris Boyd remains hospitalized, with his shooter still at large

Jets cornerback Kris Boyd remains hospitalized, more than two days after a shooting in Manhattan. The shooter remains at large.

Via NBCNews.com, police said Monday that Boyd is in “critical but stable condition,” with a bullet still lodged in his lung.

The incident happened near W. 38th Street and Seventh Avenue, not far from Times Square. The shooter has not been apprehended.

Boyd and the assailant reportedly were engaged in a fight at the time the shooting happened. The article from NBCNews.com has a description and photo of the suspect.

A seventh-round pick in 2019, Boyd has played for the Vikings, Cardinals, and Texans. He signed a one-year, $1.6 million deal with the Jets in the offseason. He was placed on season-ending injury reserve in August.

In the aftermath of the shooting, the Jets issued a statement noting that they are “aware of the situation” and “will have no further comment at this time.”