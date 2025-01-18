 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_showmeomethign_250117.jpg
PFT Draft: Divisional Round Show Me Something
nbc_pft_wshdetprev_250117.jpg
Why Gibbs should get more snaps than Montgomery
nbc_pft_texanschiefscase_250117.jpg
Texans have ‘puncher’s chance’ vs. Chiefs

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill's comments "with a grain of salt"
nbc_pft_showmeomethign_250117.jpg
PFT Draft: Divisional Round Show Me Something
nbc_pft_wshdetprev_250117.jpg
Why Gibbs should get more snaps than Montgomery
nbc_pft_texanschiefscase_250117.jpg
Texans have ‘puncher’s chance’ vs. Chiefs

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill's comments "with a grain of salt"
Kris Boyd shoves special-teams coordinator Frank Ross after penalty on opening kickoff

  
Published January 18, 2025 04:47 PM

A long kickoff return by the Chiefs to start Saturday’s playoff game prompted Texans cornerback Kris Boyd to remove his helmet and throw it. The ensuing penalty flag was only the beginning.

Cameras captured Boyd applying a two-handed shove to special-teams coordinator Frank Ross near the sideline.

While Houston’s defense stiffened, holding the Chiefs to a field goal, it will be interesting to see how the Texans handle Boyd for crossing the line with Ross.

Boyd signed with the Texans in 2023. He appeared in 17 regular-season games primarily as a special-teamer. He had 365 special-teams snaps and 48 defensive snaps in the regular season.