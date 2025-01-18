Kris Boyd shoves special-teams coordinator Frank Ross after penalty on opening kickoff

A long kickoff return by the Chiefs to start Saturday’s playoff game prompted Texans cornerback Kris Boyd to remove his helmet and throw it. The ensuing penalty flag was only the beginning.

Cameras captured Boyd applying a two-handed shove to special-teams coordinator Frank Ross near the sideline.

While Houston’s defense stiffened, holding the Chiefs to a field goal, it will be interesting to see how the Texans handle Boyd for crossing the line with Ross.

Boyd signed with the Texans in 2023. He appeared in 17 regular-season games primarily as a special-teamer. He had 365 special-teams snaps and 48 defensive snaps in the regular season.