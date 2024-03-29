K’Waun Williams medically cleared after missing all of last season

Veteran cornerback K’Waun Williams missed all of last season, but he’s eyeing a return to the field in 2024.

Chris Tomasson of the Denver Gazette reports that Williams has been medically cleared after missing all of last season. Williams was placed on injured reserve by the Broncos because of an ankle injury he suffered during the summer and was shut down for the year after a second surgery in October.

Tomasson reports Williams was cleared earlier this month and has spoken with teams, but he is expected to wait until after the draft before signing with anyone.

Williams played 14 games for the Broncos in 2022 and had 44 tackles, an interception, and a sack in those appearances. He’s also played for the 49ers and Browns since entering the league in 2014.