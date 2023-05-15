 Skip navigation
Saturday NASCAR schedule at Chicago
Saturday NASCAR schedule at Chicago
2022 RedBud ProMotocross-com Chase Sexton.jpg
Saturday's Motocross Round 5 at RedBud: How to watch, start times, schedules, streams
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa 'focused' entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Kwon Alexander to visit with Steelers

  
Published May 15, 2023 08:07 AM

The Steelers may be adding some depth on defense.

Linebacker Kwon Alexander is set to take a free agent visit with the franchise on Monday night, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Alexander spent last season with the Jets. He appeared in all 17 games for the club with 12 starts, playing 49 percent of the defensive snaps. Alexander finished with 69 total tackles with six tackles for loss and two QB hits.

A fourth-round pick in the 2015 draft, Alexander spent his first four seasons with the Buccaneers before signing with the 49ers in free agency. He was then traded to New Orleans in 2020 and played there through the 2021 season.

Alexander, 30, has appeared in 95 career games with 86 starts.