Kwon Alexander to visit with Steelers

The Steelers may be adding some depth on defense.

Linebacker Kwon Alexander is set to take a free agent visit with the franchise on Monday night, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Alexander spent last season with the Jets. He appeared in all 17 games for the club with 12 starts, playing 49 percent of the defensive snaps. Alexander finished with 69 total tackles with six tackles for loss and two QB hits.

A fourth-round pick in the 2015 draft, Alexander spent his first four seasons with the Buccaneers before signing with the 49ers in free agency. He was then traded to New Orleans in 2020 and played there through the 2021 season.

Alexander, 30, has appeared in 95 career games with 86 starts.