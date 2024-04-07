Kyle Dugger agrees to four-year deal with Patriots

The Patriots and safety Kyle Dugger have agreed to terms on a new contract.

NFL Media reports that Dugger will sign a four-year deal with the team. The Patriots used their transition tag on Dugger earlier this offseason, which gave them the right to match any deal the safety agreed to with another team but no offer sheet was ever signed.

Per the report, Dugger’s deal has a base value of $58 million with a max of $66 million and $32.5 million in guaranteed money. Dugger was set to make $13.815 million under the tag.

Dugger was a 2020 second-round pick in New England. He has 343 tackles, 2.5 sacks, nine interceptions, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, two interception returns for touchdowns, and a fumble recovery for a touchdown.